Will ET Sequel Ever Happen? Movie actor responds

ET The Extraterrestrial, Steven Spielberg’s famous film, hit theaters in 1982 and to this day, forty years later, it remains hailed as a classic of its era, when it even surpassed the box office of Star Wars.

Amid the time of reboots and sequels, star Henry Thomas, who gave life to little Elliot in the film, says in an interview that he doesn’t think a sequel to ET The Extraterrestrial will ever happen.

To Comic Book, the child actor who is now 50 years old reveals that several ideas have been studied over the years, but that it is unlikely that anything will happen.

“There have been ideas thrown around over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing to follow the success of the 1982 season… That’s why the commercial, I think Spielberg approved of the commercial because that’s as close to a sequel as he’s willing to go, as he is willing to allow. The response to that Xfinity commercial was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel that created a huge buzz on the internet.”

That is, despite fans being warm about the possibility of a sequel, Steven Spielberg doesn’t seem willing to do it.

More about ET The Extraterrestrial

Directed by Steven Spielberg, ET The Extra-Terrestrial hit theaters in 1982, with distribution from Universal Pictures.

The cast included the likes of Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughtor, Dee Wallace and more.

“Young Elliott befriends a tiny alien who has been stranded on Earth. Determined to protect his new friend, he tries to get the alien safely back to his home planet.

ET The Extraterrestrial is available on Globoplay.