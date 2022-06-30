Will ET sequence ever happen? Movie actor responds

ET – The Extraterrestrial, 1982 film (photo: Divulgao)

ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Steven Spielberg’s famous film, hit theaters in 1982 and to this day, forty years later, remains hailed as a classic of its era, when it even surpassed the box office of Star Wars.

In the midst of the reboots and sequels, star Henry Thomas, who gave life to little Elliot in the film, says in an interview that he doesn’t think a sequel to ET The Extra-Terrestrial will ever happen.

To Comic Book, the child actor who is now 50 years old reveals that several ideas have been studied over the years, but that it is unlikely that anything will happen.

‘There have been ideas thrown around over the years. There were some serious talks at first because the studio was really pushing to follow the success of the 1982 season… that’s why the commercial, I think Spielberg approved the commercial because that’s as close to a sequel as he’s willing to go, as he is willing to allow. The response to that Xfinity commercial was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel that created a huge buzz on the internet.’

That is, while fans are warm about the possibility of a sequel, Steven Spielberg seems unwilling to do so.

(photo: Disclosure)

More about ET The Extraterrestrial

Directed by Steven Spielberg, ET The Extra-Terrestrial hit theaters in 1982, with distribution from Universal Pictures.

The cast included the likes of Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughtor, Dee Wallace and more.

‘Young Elliott befriends a little alien who has been stranded on Earth. Determined to protect his new friend, he tries to make the alien return safely to his home planet.’, says the film’s synopsis.

ET The Extraterrestrial is available on Globoplay.

This post Will ET Sequence Ever Happen? The film’s actor responds was first published in the Cinema Observatory.