Will Instagram show who visited your profile? Understand

In recent days, rumors that Instagram would display your profile’s visit history have taken over the internet. That’s because a supposed print in English showing how the feature would work had repercussions on social networks.

In the photo, a user receives a notification with the message “so and so visited your profile”. Check out the image in question below:

reproduction

The function, which already existed in the late Orkut and which is currently available on LinkedIn, is a nightmare for some users — the famous internet stalkers. The alleged new function of the social network worried users:

if instagram and twitter have the option to see who has seen your profile I will uninstall it fr — Guapo yha (@o_proprio_) June 28, 2022

this instagram ngc release who visited the profile bro i thought it was strong because i must see the profile of about 70 random people just for my lack of what to do sometimes and also give some specific ones that is you will never know who you are — anneliza (@anaelizasb) June 29, 2022

instagram now shows who entered your profile and as of today I will never enter anyone’s profile again thank you —duzz (@oficialduzz) June 29, 2022

Will Instagram show who visited your profile? No!

Despite the collective scare, the news that the social network will show who visited your profile it’s fake. It is even possible to notice that the font used in the phrase “visited your profile” is different from the one originally used by the social network in “liked your story”. Therefore, the image is just a montage.

So far, Meta has not officially positioned itself on the matter. TecMundo contacted the company in search of information on the matter, but did not receive a response until publication.