Will Waguininho leave the Cruzeiro? Businessman comments on the attacker’s moment

Passed over from the last two lists of related Cruzeiro, for commitments against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, and Sport, for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the striker Waguininho wants to fight to regain space in the celestial team.
To supersports, businessman Miguel Calluf, who takes care of Waguininho’s career, said that his client is happy in Belo Horizonte and believes he can regain space in the team. So far, the agent has not been informed of any desire by Cruzeiro to let go of the attacker.
“Waguininho is happy at the club, he adapted in Belo Horizonte and wants to fight for position. He gave up many things to settle with Cruzeiro, because he believed in the project, and he is sure he has the conditions to play at the club”, said Calluf.
Coritiba, the club that Waguininho played for in 48 games last season, also showed interest in renewing the contract at the end of 2021.
one month without playing
In the face of the few minutes played, Waguininho was once again considered in other Brazilian teams. In addition to Gois, who looked for the striker at the beginning of the season, Atltico-GO appeared as a possible destination for the 32-year-old.
Since Jaj’s injury this month, the only players who play this role in the squad are Luvannor and Vitor Leque. Daniel Jr and Rafa Silva can perform improvised.