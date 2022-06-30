Will Waguininho leave the Cruzeiro? Businessman comments on the attacker’s moment

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Waguininho wants to keep fighting for space on the Cruzeiro team Passed over from the last two lists of related Cruzeiro, for commitments against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, and Sport, for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the striker Waguininho wants to fight to regain space in the celestial team.

To supersports, businessman Miguel Calluf, who takes care of Waguininho’s career, said that his client is happy in Belo Horizonte and believes he can regain space in the team. So far, the agent has not been informed of any desire by Cruzeiro to let go of the attacker.

“Waguininho is happy at the club, he adapted in Belo Horizonte and wants to fight for position. He gave up many things to settle with Cruzeiro, because he believed in the project, and he is sure he has the conditions to play at the club”, said Calluf.

The report found that, before signing a contract for two seasons with Cruzeiro, Waguininho even verbally agreed to transfer to Gois to compete in Serie A do Brasileiro. With the celestial proposal, however, the striker chose to play in Belo Horizonte. Coritiba, the club that Waguininho played for in 48 games last season, also showed interest in renewing the contract at the end of 2021. one month without playing

The last time Waguininho received a chance to play for Cruzeiro was on May 27, more than a month ago, when the miners beat Cricima 1-0 in the 9th round of Serie B. He was listed for the next four games (Operrio , CRB, Vasco and Ponte Preta), but did not enter the field.

In the face of the few minutes played, Waguininho was once again considered in other Brazilian teams. In addition to Gois, who looked for the striker at the beginning of the season, Atltico-GO appeared as a possible destination for the 32-year-old.

Attention is drawn to the fact that Waguininho was not named by coach Paulo Pezzolano for the games against Fluminense and Sport because Cruzeiro has few wingers available in the squad. Since Jaj’s injury this month, the only players who play this role in the squad are Luvannor and Vitor Leque. Daniel Jr and Rafa Silva can perform improvised.

Waguininho began his journey on Cruzeiro winning over the people of Cruzeiro. He stood out in the matches against URT and Athletic, for the Campeonato Mineiro, but his performance dropped from the third game, against America, on February 2, when he was sent off just after 19″ of the first stage. So far, he has only played 19 matches. , a goal scored and an assist.