Windows 10 22H2 is “secretly” installed on 21H2 and can be activated – Technoblog

While everyone pays attention to Windows 11, Microsoft keeps updating the Windows 10. He must receive 22H2 version in the second half, but the company has not spoken about the matter so far. What is known is that this update will come: he is “hidden” in 21H2but can be revealed with a series of commands.

Notebook with Windows 10 (Image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

Instructions were posted on the website Neowin and work on the machine of the person who downloaded the optional package KB5014666.

Commands are typed into Command Prompt and use the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool.

After that, the “About Windows” screen says version 22H2 is activated.

The change is only in the information in the system itself, without bringing new resources. However, this confirms: the update really exists and will come soon.

Probably, 22H2 will not have major changes: it will be a common update with a change in the code that appears in the system information.

This is not unheard of: Windows 10 1909 was also installed with an “activation package” that brought few new features, all of which were “dormant” in Windows 10 1903.

Even with little news, it’s good to update Windows 10 to version 22H2. From time to time, Microsoft stops providing updates for one of the older versions of the system.

21H2, for example, will arrive by mid-2023 (for Home or Pro) or 2024 (for Enterprise).

20H2, on the other hand, had the service terminated in May 2022 — the company forced the update to not leave users unsupported.

Latest version for the system, 21H2 brought few noticeable updates to the average user, but it came with Subsystem changes for Linux and compatibility with Wi-Fi networks that use WPA3 encryption. It is likely that 22H2 will only bring news of this kind.

The company promises to release a major upgrade every year until 2025. So if you didn’t like Windows 11 or your machine doesn’t support it, you still have plenty of time to enjoy Windows 10.

