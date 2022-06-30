Woman marries her ex-boyfriend’s father: “Best husband in the world”

A 51-year-old man married an ex-girlfriend of his own son in Ohio, in the United States. Paul has formalized the union with Sydney Dean, 27, after ups and downs in her relationship with his son. The truck driver met the young girl when she was just 11 years old.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, at the time she started to get involved with Paul’s son. They spent a lot of time together, and remained friends after the breakup.

However, Sydney saw in Paul a great companion after spending months venting about her own life. “I never expected to fall in love with Paul and we met in a non-traditional way, but I’m so glad I did,” she says.

The two began dating when Sydney turned 16, the legal age of consent in Ohio. Since then, they have had to convince their families to accept the romance. “When I told my mother that we were together, she was not happy. The age difference has affected her,” she said.

But things worked out. After a year of relationship, Sydney’s family began to live with Paul. About her ex-boyfriend and Paul’s son, Sydney said: “He didn’t agree with the relationship for a few years, but now that we’re together and married, he supports us.” For the American, Paul “is the best husband in the world”.