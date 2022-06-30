Xand Avião announces “Time Machine” theme for Avios Fantasy 2022

Xand Plane announced last Monday (27) through Instagram the theme of Fantasy planes 2022. The traditional event, held annually by the singer, returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

There is nothing better than a time machine to recover lost time, to take us both to the past and to the future. With that in mind, the theme chosen by the artist was “Time Machine”which won a special video on the artist’s social networks.

The action had the participation of Xand as the commander of the time machine and who was responsible for sending influencers to a time period. Throughout the day, names such as Gustavo Tubarão, Gabô Pantaleão, Isa Temoteo, Álvaro, GKay and Maria Clara, posted videos on their personal accounts, where they appeared in different historical moments, from prehistory to the future.

O Fantasy planes takes place on September 17, in the parking lot of Castelão Arenain Strength. The event will feature a presentation by influencer GKay and a show by Xand Avião. More attractions and the start of ticket sales will be confirmed soon.

