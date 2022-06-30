Xbox Game Pass is now available for download on 2022 Samsung TVs – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

For those who were eagerly waiting, Microsoft has already released the application from Xbox Game Pass for 2022 Samsung TVs. Now, users can download and log in with their accounts to enjoy the service’s library through Cloud Gaming. In Halo Infinite The Forza Horizon 5there is no shortage of gaming options.

Game Pass running on Samsung QN90B (Image: Darlan Helder / Tecnoblog)

Owners of Samsung’s 2022 TVs can now download the Xbox Game Pass app directly from the device’s digital store. But if you can’t find it, you may need to update your TV’s firmware. Anyway, it didn’t take long for this partnership to arrive in Brazil.

For gameplay to begin, users must connect a wireless controller via Bluetooth. Of course, a satisfactory internet connection needs to be running at all times, as each game makes use of Microsoft’s cloud technology. Finally, just choose the title and enjoy the game.

It is worth remembering that only Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access the games. For this, it is necessary to enter your service login and password through the application.

As already announced by Microsoft, it intends to make the app available to other televisions in the near future.

Which Samsung TVs support Game Pass?

At the time of publishing this news, several TV models of the South Korean brand already allow the installation of the Microsoft app. The one tested by technoblog was the Neo QLED QN90B. In the words of our author Darlan Helder:

The interface with titles that run via Cloud Gaming is very well organized. In a quick test, with the Xbox Series S controller connected to the Samsung Neo QN90B, Forza Horizon 5 ran with generous fluidity, with no expressive lag..

Just log into your Microsoft account and play (Image: Darlan Helder / Tecnoblog)

Below you can see some examples that accept the app:

Neo QLED 8K 2022;

NEO QLED 4K 2022;

QLED TV 4K 2022;

OLED 4K 2022;

Crystal Series;

The Frame Series.

Are you going to experience gaming via cloud gaming on your TV set? Do you think this is an interesting option to replace a console at home? Leave your opinion in our community!