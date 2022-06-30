Xiaomi 12 Lite is official and will be the prize of the Shot By Mi photo contest

Rumors about the debut of the Xiaomi 12 Lite have intensified in recent days. Now, information on Xiaomi’s official website for Spain confirms that the new mobile will be one of the prizes of a photo contest and should be very close to being announced.

The Xiaomi Imagery Awards — or, popularly, “Shot by Mi” — is an international photo contest that rewards users who took the best photos using the Chinese brand’s devices. Then, the Xiaomi Spain website revealed that the winners of the next stages of the event will be able to take home a Xiaomi 12 Lite.

The information is easily found on the competition’s Terms and Conditions page on the Spanish site. The regulation mentions that contest winners in certain countries, including Brazil, will be able to receive the Xiaomi 12 Lite with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Spain website cites Xiaomi 12 Lite as a prize in the Shot By Mi contest (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomiui)

Despite the regulation mentioning Brazil, it is still unclear when the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be launched in the country. It is worth remembering that the model received approval from Anatel in May of this year, being ready to debut in the Brazilian market.

Possible specs of Xiaomi 12 Lite

Recent leaks indicate that the Xiaomi 12 Lite may use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, the same as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Following the brand’s standard, the model runs the MIUI 13 interface based on the Android 12 operating system.

Like some recent premium mid-range devices, the phone may have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. With support for Dolby Vision, the panel should still have an integrated fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to have a triple rear camera with a 108 MP main sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera for selfies and video calls can use a 32MP sensor.

As extra features, the device can have stereo speakers and NFC for pay by approach. Despite the battery capacity not being revealed, the device should support 67W fast charging.

The alleged look of the Xiaomi 12 Lite was revealed in a recent leak (Image: Playback/Evan Blass)

release forecast

Although Xiaomi has not indicated any window for the debut of the Xiaomi 12 Lite, it is possible that the device will be announced with models of the Xiaomi 12S series. The new smartphones will be released on July 4, 2022.

Source: Xiaomi Spain, Xiaomiui