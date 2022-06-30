Xiaomi did not look for Leica and the 12S line when passing through DxOMark, says CEO

Another reason that was not mentioned, but that has been debated in the main forums of the manufacturer is the reactions of the users themselves: Xiaomi knows that many do not care about what DxOMark says and this has been demonstrated for some time. In addition, the latest list of best cameras on smartphones has been the subject of a barrage of criticism from Mi Fans.

For Jun, these assessments are too expensive and this has made the company simply ignore DxOMark completely, as the partnership with Leica is much more important to the user’s interest.

In his traditional Q&A video, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that it was Leica that approached the company and not the other way around. In addition, the executive said that the Xiaomi 12S line will not pass the traditional DxOMark camera test .

When it comes to the partnership with Leica, Jun tried to answer the main criticisms that Xiaomi has been receiving from Huawei fans, since the brand was accused of acting so that the German company left the competitor aside.

The executive said it was the Leica that sought partnership with Xiaomias the company saw an opportunity to improve the photography experience on branded devices.

We are very proud and grateful for Xiaomi’s recognition.

Finally, as much as he didn’t say much about the Xiaomi 12S line, Jun invited the audience to the launch of the devices. The presentation event is scheduled for the 4th of July, and it will be broadcast around the world through the main social networks.

What did you think of Xiaomi bypassing DxOMark? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.