“Your destiny is to be small”; Flamengo’s calf provokes Vasco in the ‘Gabigol style’ in Série B

Rival was defeated for the first time in the access division and yielded several memes on social networks, stirring the fans of Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo ended the night of last Thursday (29) in the best possible way: they beat Tolima, away from home, by 1 to 0, taking advantage in the duel of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, with a goal by Andreas Pereira. The team led by Dorival Júnior needs just a draw to guarantee a spot in the next phase.

However, in addition to the excellent result against the Colombians, the flamenguistas had yet another reason to celebrate: Vasco, who was the only one undefeated until then in the Brazilian Championship of Series B, was defeated by Novorizontino, by 2 to 0, losing the chances to paste in Cruzeiro and fight for the leadership of the competition.

If the fact that the rival lost the game wasn’t enough, one of the goals scored by the team from the interior of São Paulo stirred the Nation even more: Douglas Baggio, who is a breeder of Ninho do Urubu, scored the second goal and, in the vibration, provoked the vascaínos making the celebration in the Gabigol styleguaranteeing 3 points to Tigre and making the cariocas bitter a negative result.

The striker made a large part of the youth categories at Flamengo: about 7 years ago, he rose to the main team of Rubro-Negro, but could not establish himself in the professionals and was loaned to Luverdense and Ceará. In 2018, he was sold to Mirassol and then played for Boa Esporte, Brasil de Pelotas, Santo André and Goiás, before joining Novorizontino, where he has played since 2021.