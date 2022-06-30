Yuri Alberto is announced, details of ‘exchange’ are exposed and R$ 21.6 MI come into play at Corinthians

Forward was made official at Timão and details of the negotiation, such as player exchange and contract, were released

After appearing at Neo Química Arena last Tuesday night (28), to watch the last match of Corinthians, the goalless draw against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, in a clash valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, Yuri Alberto was finally announced as Timão’s new reinforcement. Officially Corinthians, the striker had the details of his negotiation disclosed.

A few hours after Zenit, from Russia, confirmed the transfer, this Wednesday (29), Corinthians announced the hiring of the 21-year-old player. In principle, the agreement between the teams is for a loan until the middle of 2023, when the next European season ends. The player will be officially presented to the press and fans at Parque São Jorge next Thursday (7).

In the announcement, Corinthians also confirmed that the negotiation with Zenit also involved the departure of two black-and-white players to the Russian club: goalkeeper Ivan, 25, and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, 21. The three players in the agreement will be priced at fixed purchase, even if not disclosed, in case clubs choose to exercise the option. In other words, Yuri Alberto will be able to stay at Timão permanently after the loan.

Yuri Alberto left Internacional at the beginning of the year for 20 million euros, around R$108 million at the current price. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the market value of Ivan (2.5 million euros) and Gustavo Mantuan (1.5 million euros), added together (about R$ 21.6 MI), still does not reach the price paid by the Zenit by the attacker. The goalkeeper’s contract with alvinegro runs until 2024, and Mantuan recently renewed it until 2027.