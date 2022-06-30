Yuri Alberto is impressed with Fiel and says he wants a ‘glorious stint’ at Corinthians

Yuri Alberto was made official as the new reinforcement of Corinthians this Wednesday and has already given his first words as an alvinegro athlete. The striker did not hide the enormous satisfaction of defending the colors of Timão and still left his praise to Fiel.

“A news for me, I’m very happy, thank you all for the opportunity! Now, in Libertadores, I was able to witness what the crowd really is, that one extra player that is very important to us. It was a very beautiful party, so let it be a very glorious passage here at Corinthians”, said the striker in this Thursday’s CT Bulletin.

Yuri was impressed with the support of the crowd during the tie between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, by 0-0, in the first game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The striker, it is important to note, was present in the confrontation even before being announced by the club.

“It was very good, it gives us enormous confidence as players. A crowd that supports until the end, I followed during the game, it’s from the first to the last minute. This is very important for us and I appreciate the reception of all the fans, the athletes and the employees, who also welcomed me very well, so that makes me even more comfortable”, he said.

There is the expectation that Yuri Alberto will be available to Vítor Pereira from the 18th of July, when the foreign transfer window opens in Brazil. Thus, it is possible that his debut will take place against Coritiba, on July 20, for the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.

