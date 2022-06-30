Yuri Alberto praises Corinthians fans: “It gives confidence” | Corinthians

– I was able to witness at Libertadores what that crowd really is, that one more player who is important to us, it was a very beautiful party. May it be a glorious passage here at Corinthians – he said in an interview with the club’s TV.
The 21-year-old can only debut after July 18, when the international transfer window opens in Brazil. His debut should even be at the Timão arena, on the 20th, against Coritiba.
– Gives a huge confidence to the player a crowd that supports from the first to the last minute. I appreciate the affection of the fans, the reception of everyone here, it all makes me very comfortable – he added.
The player also talked about some reunions that took place on this first day of training:
– Maycon, Bambu, Mantuan, Ivan… These are players I had contact with in the youth teams of the Selection. The more experienced ones received me very well too, they made me feel comfortable, I was well received, for now (laughs).
Yuri Alberto does his first training session at Corinthians
Back from Russia, where he played 15 games for Zenit, Yuri Alberto gave a good assessment of his time there.
– I was able to have a good season. It wasn’t even three and a half months and I was able to score six goals, I was the guy who most participated in goals since I arrived, I won my first title, so I just have to thank you for this passage – he added.
