Yuri Alberto sends a message to Corinthians fans and highlights his anxiety about his debut

Announced as a new reinforcement for Corinthians last Wednesday, striker Yuri Alberto gave his first words as a Timão player this Thursday morning. The player sent a message to Faithful.

“Speak, Fiel. Here’s Yuri, the new striker for Corinthians. I’m passing by to thank you for the reception. I’m really looking forward to debuting at Neo Química (Arena). Speaking of Neo Química, thank you also for the party you’ve had in the last games”, said Yuri Alberto – see video below.

At 21 years old, Yuri Alberto belongs to Zenit, from Russia. The player arrives at Timão on loan until the middle of 2023. The athlete’s arrival implied the loan of Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan to the Russian team for the same period.

At Zenit since the beginning of 2022, Yuri won the national championship for the 2021/2022 season. He participated in 11 games and scored six goals. In Brazil, he has stints at Internacional and Santos, in addition to the U-17, U-20 and U-23 categories of the Brazilian national team.

Yuri Alberto’s official presentation will take place on Thursday, July 7th. This week, the athlete was at Neo Química Arena to follow the game with Boca Juniors, for Libertadores.

Check out Yuri Alberto’s first words as a Corinthians player

See more at: Yuri Alberto and Corinthians fans.