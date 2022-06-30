Yuri Alberto trains, and Corinthians prepares with youth from the base for a game with Fluminense | Corinthians

Corinthians trained this Thursday morning at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the game against Fluminense, at 4:30 pm this Saturday, at Maracanã, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. The main novelty was the presence of Yuri Alberto, a reinforcement for Timão, who did some physical work at the gym.

The striker will only be able to debut for Corinthians from July 18, when the international transfer window opens in Brazil. His probable debut will be against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, on July 20, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Meanwhile, Vítor Pereira will manage the squad he has in his hands, filled with embezzlement, to continue at the top of the table. The athletes who played more than 45 minutes against Boca Juniors remained inside the CT during this Thursday’s training session.

The last update from Corinthians, before the game against Boca Juniors, about the players who are in the medical department was: Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) , Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (left posterior thigh muscle contracture), Rafael Ramos (left posterior thigh muscle discomfort) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery).

Willian, who dislocated his right shoulder, and Fagner, substituted with thigh pain, are also considered doubtful even for the return game against Boca Juniors, next Tuesday.

With this, a greater presence of base players is expected among those related. This Thursday, the records made by the club show Breno Bidon, Matheus Araújo and Robert Renan, athletes who can win new chances. Biro, Felipe, Wesley and Giovane are also listed.

Danilo, former player and now coach of Timão’s under-20 team, should have some absences to face Fluminense for the Brasileirão in the category, also in Rio de Janeiro.

Corinthians will release an update from the medical department and related parties for this Saturday’s professional match one hour before it starts. Until then, it’s a mystery over Timão’s lineup.

