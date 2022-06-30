Yuri Lara admits the team’s bad performance in Vasco’s first defeat: “We didn’t get anything right” | vasco

Vasco lost its unbeaten record in Serie B. The team was defeated by Novorizontino by 2-0, this Wednesday, away from home, for the 15th round of the competition. On leaving the field, Yuri Lara regretted the team’s performance.

– I think our game clearly didn’t fit. We didn’t get anything right in the game. We played a game far below what we were doing. We have to raise our heads, it’s our first defeat. We have to work. Serie B is a difficult championship, unfortunately today we were not happy here and we will raise our heads for the match against Sport.

Vasco faces Sport in the next round, on Sunday, at 16h. This Wednesday, CBF confirmed the game at Maracanã, which will have a full house, with all tickets already sold for the match. Yuri Lara spoke about the importance of winning the next game.

– I hope that with our fans, we get the three points. It will be very important for our sequel.

Even with the defeat, Vasco maintained the second position in the Serie B table. With 30 points, the team is nine points ahead of Sport, Sunday’s opponent, which is currently in fifth place.

