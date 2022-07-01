10 tech news to get your day started (01/07)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (30). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Will Instagram show who visited your profile? Understand. The alleged new ‘feature’ of Instagram has reverberated on social media in recent days, but the information is false.

2. Positivo launches keypad with numeric password for smart lock. The new Positivo Smart Keypad works in conjunction with the Smart Fechadura, launched at the beginning of the month by the company.

3. Federal government creates parallel profiles on the networks to circumvent TSE. Although he talks about different interpretations of the electoral legislation, the intention of creating provisional accounts aims to shield the President of the Republic from interpellations from the TSE.

4. WhatsApp: message reactions gets a new version with all emojis. Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to use all available emojis to react to messages.

5. Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke no longer wants to play Daenerys. In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke talked about the possibilities of joining the cast of the new Game of Thrones series and the response was negative.

6. God of War: Ragnarok: director denies game delay and asks for patience. For Cory Barlog, the Santa Monica studio is not yet ready to announce the release date, but that everything is on schedule and without delay.

7. Windows 11 grows, but remains far from Windows 10. New version of Microsoft’s operating system reaches only 23.1% of users; see search.

8. Nubank, Samsung, Shopper: check open positions in technology. Companies like Nubank, Samsung and Shopper are offering vacancies from internships to management positions, especially developers.

9. Monkeypox is not a global health emergency, says WHO. Even so, WHO recommends efforts to control the spread of monkeypox.

10. Why does the idea of ​​the ‘American dream’ no longer exist? What preaches Declaration of Independence about an equal nation stopped in the 1950s.