10 tech news to start your day (30/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (29). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Instagram buggy? App presented several problems in Stories yesterday (29). Unable to post or view Instagram Stories? You weren’t the only person going through this.

2. Anatel opens consultation to standardize cell phone chargers. The agency intends to standardize USB-C in chargers in Brazil, which would make Apple change its products in the country.

3. Google launches new design for Gmail; see how it turned out. Check out Gmail’s new look inspired by the Material You design language.

4. Nubank earns recurring payments on Pix and boleto search engine. Nubank’s new features announced today (29) will gradually be available to all customers; understand what changes.

5. Daredevil, Jessica Jones and more Marvel shows arrive on Disney+. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Defenders and The Punisher are now available on Disney+; check out!

6. Confirmed: PS Plus July has Crash 4, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon. The rumors were right and the PS Plus Essential games were revealed! Come and see!

7. iPhone turns 15: see Steve Jobs’ presentation. On June 29, 2007, Steve Jobs announced the first version of the iPhone to the entire world, and today, Apple celebrates the anniversary of the launch of its firstborn.

8. A 30,000-year-old frozen mammoth baby is found in Canada. While working in an indigenous region in Canada, prospectors found a 30,000-year-old mummified baby mammoth in excellent condition.

9. Procon suspends Google from limiting mining university drive. The lawsuit against Google is still running at Procon de Juiz de Fora and a hearing on the case is already scheduled; understand the situation.

10. Men who drink beer every day have more bacteria in their gut. Study showed that men used to drinking at least one beer a day have more diversity of intestinal bacteria than other individuals.