20 years of Penta do Brasil: remember the celebration in Fortaleza; where were you? – move

One of the happiest days for all Brazilians turned 20. the conquest of Brazilian fifth world championship in 2002, in the Cup played in Korea and Japan, was marked in the hearts of the majority of the population. It was the last time the Brazilian team won a world title. The victory against Germany, with two goals by Ronaldo Fenômeno, marked generations.

Brazil’s penta came after seven games and seven wins. Photograph:

Reproduction / TV Globo

In Fortaleza, as is customary at World Cups, the population watched the games in the main tourist spots, such as in Beira-Mar, Praça do Ferreira, tents at Praia do Futuro, but, in particular, in the decorated streets scattered all over the neighborhoods of the capital of Ceará.

See images recorded by the Diário do Nordeste

Population celebrated Penta on Av. Sea shore Photograph:

Daily Agency

Images from the celebration on Av. Sea shore Photograph:

Daily File

Fans celebrate Brazil’s title at Praia do Futuro Photograph:

Daily File

A lady thanked the heavens for winning the title Photograph:

Daily File

Children celebrate title in Henrique Jorge neighborhood Photograph:

Daily File

In the records of the Diário do Nordeste at the time, the reporting team circulated through the streets of the city, showing the party on Av. Beira-Mar, former Mucuripe Club, in the tents of Praia do Futuro and in the streets of Henrique Jorge and Aerolândia. Even coverage of the political dispute for the State Government at the time was recorded.