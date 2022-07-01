20 years of Penta: world champions receive tribute from CBF | Brazilian Team

The CBF held on Thursday night a tribute ceremony to the champions players of the 2002 World Cup. The gala event to celebrate Penta’s 20th Anniversary took place in a hotel in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari did not attend the party, as did former players Kaká, Rogério Ceni, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Roberto Carlos, Roque Junior and Emerson (the latter was part of the group, but was cut due to injury shortly before the Cup).

Brazil’s fifth world championship was won exactly on June 30, 2002with a 2-0 victory over Germany in the Cup final in Yokohama, Japan.

— Very happy with this memory, it’s 20 years of a very important achievement for us. We were very happy for the recognition and the reunion with friends. To win such an important title and still add friendship – commented the former goalkeeper Marcos.

1 of 3 Former goalkeeper Marcos, during the CBF event in honor of Penta’s 20th anniversary — Photo: Rodrigo Lois Former goalkeeper Marcos, during the CBF event in honor of Penta’s 20th anniversary — Photo: Rodrigo Lois

The Brazilian team won the World Cup undefeated: seven victories. In the first phase, they beat Turkey, Costa Rica and China. In the round of 16, he passed through Belgium. In the quarterfinals, it surpassed England. Brazil beat Turkey again in the semi-final, and ended the campaign with the aforementioned triumph over the German national team.

“It was a historic achievement for all of us. But the coolest thing is meeting up with friends of the Scolari family, catching up on the review. For me, the story was longer than the Cup, my personal battle got involved in the middle, it put obstacles ahead. Celebrating the World Cup for me is very special, to go through a very difficult trajectory – commented Ronaldo Fenômeno.

On the penta’s 20th anniversary, remember Brazil’s campaign in the 2002 World Cup

2 of 3 Ronaldo Fenômeno, at Penta’s 20th birthday party, at CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Ronaldo Phenomenon, at Penta’s 20th birthday party, at CBF — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

After winning the title in 2002, the Seleção fell in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in the 2006 and 2010 editions, was semifinalist in 2014, and was eliminated again in the quarterfinals in the last tournament, in 2018.

Brazil qualified for the next World Cup, to be played this year in Qatar, unbeaten in the qualifiers. The team is in Group G, along with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland. The debut in 2022 is scheduled for November 24, at 16:00 (GMT), against the Serbs.

“Six months ago I would have told you that we would suffer. But we are well prepared this time. There were many players of irreverence, talent, individual moves. Raphinha, I’m a big fan, I identify myself. We can talk about Neymar’s division of responsibility. I think we have a nice collective. We can be very satisfied and hopeful – commented Denilson.

Check out the 2022 World Cup schedule