4 makeup trends immortalized by Princess Diana | Makeup

Princess Diana, who would have celebrated her 61st birthday this Friday (01.07), is an eternal icon of style and beauty. The proofs are some of the makeup trends that reign in 2022, but that were used by the monarch back in the 80s and 90s. Waterline pencils, colored gloss and even her haircut are celebrated (and copied) to this day.

Here, we list 4 trademarks of Lady Di that you would certainly wear this year. He doubts?

If there’s one makeup item that Lady Di was a fan of, it’s the eyeliner. The princess applied it very close to the lower lashes, outlining the entire waterline, and varied between black and cobalt blue.

Forgotten for a few years, the pencil on the waterline has been making a comeback since 2020, but it arrived with force even in 2022. Julia Fox and her black eye, and then the red carpet of the Spirit Awards, where several celebrities appeared with the colored eyes are proof.

The well-marked cheeks with shades of pink were always present in the princess’s looks. She liked to use it well concentrated on the tops of the apples and center of the nose, ensuring the sunburn effect.

Currently, pink blush is a little cooler and, instead of reaching the center of the face, goes up almost to the temples for a lifting effect.

If glow skin has reigned for the last five years and now makes room for a new version of mattified skin: more natural and with less coverage. This is the face of the Princess, who used to appear with a lackluster look, but still looking like real skin, you know?

Called soft matte, the trend is perfect for those who enjoy lighter coverage and shine control. Invest without fear in powder to seal the foundation and concealer, however, prefer loose and very thin. It is also possible to find bases with such a proposal.

Bright and with a little color: that’s how Lady Di liked to wear her lips. The member of the Royal Family preferred the warmer shades of nude and brown. Classics are classics!

