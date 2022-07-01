6 unmissable series to marathon on Prime Video!

‘Stranger Things’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and other unmissable titles that promise to surprise you

The weekend is already here, and if you want to take advantage of this rest time to discover and marathon new series with engaging plots and characters, you’re in the right place! O cinebuzz prepared a selection with 6 unmissable productions in Prime Video that will hold you from beginning to end and you will wonder: why didn’t you watch it before. So prepare the popcorn and press play:

STRANGER THINGS

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

Mixing science fiction, horror, thriller and teen drama, “Stranger Things” is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, United States, during the 1980s.

GRAY’S ANATOMY

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

Directed by Shonda Rhimeswith narration by doctor Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo)the hospital drama features the professional and personal lives of surgeons and interns at a Seattle hospital who deal daily with life-and-death cases.

CASA, LAR

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

Specializing in diagnosing people with rare diseases, physician Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) Leave your boss Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein)impressed with her new, unconventional way of working.

JACK RYAN

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

In this action plot, directed by Carlton CuseCIA agent Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is an exemplary employee, dedicated to bureaucratic work. His life changes completely when he is called to a mission in the Middle East after discovering a suspicious financial transaction.

THE LOOMING TOWER

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

directed by Dan Futtermandiscover in this series how a feud between the FBI and the CIA culminated in 9/11, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

Proposing a discussion on the role of women in the society of the 50s, this comedy directed by Amy Sherman-Palladinopresents the dondoca Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who has trouble separating from her husband, an aspiring stand-up comedian salesman.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Credit: publicity / Prime Video

With an engaging plot, the series chronicles what the United States was like before The Walking Dead’s zombie catastrophe.

