8 Netflix crime movies for those who like to unravel a mess

If you are one of those people who is always looking for new investigation and crime movies, full of action and mysteries to unravel, you are in the right place. In short, Netflix has a wide variety of movies for those who like to unravel a mess. So, check out below, a selection of the best detective films, available on Netflix.

Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019), Kyle Newacheck



In Mediterranean Mystery, Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) is a police officer who has been trying for many years to become a detective. However, he never managed to pass the test for the position. And that’s how, ashamed of failure, he lies to his wife who works at the job.

One day, he comes home, and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) charges him about the promise to travel to Europe, which he made 15 years ago when they got married. Pressed, he says that he has already arranged everything, and so, the two make the trip.

While on the plane, Audrey meets millionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites them on a tour of Monaco aboard his uncle’s (Terence Stamp) ship. Innocently, the couple accepts the offer, not imagining that a murder will happen in the middle of the high seas.

Intervention (2019), Caio Cobra



In this Brazilian film, we follow Larissa (Bianca Comparato) and Douglas (Marcos Palmeira), two honest police officers who work in a Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro. Both risk their lives daily because they believe they can make a difference in the lives of community residents through the proposals supported by the project.

Red Alert (2021), Rawson Marshall Thurber



In a world of international crime, when Interpol issues a red alert, the FBI’s top investigator John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) steps in to find and capture one of the world’s most wanted criminals, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot) , the most successful art thief in the world and also the most wanted.

To accomplish the task, Hartley will have to team up with the worst of the worst, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), to put himself in a heist plan to capture The Bishop. From there, they rotate the world around O Bisco. However, when you join an investigator and two thieves, anything can happen.

Opposites Always Attract (2022), Louis Leterrier



In this film, two police officers, Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte), with very different styles, backgrounds and careers come together. They carry out an investigation that takes them to the French Alps. 10 years after working together, the duo separated by life, meet again for a new investigation.

What was supposed to be a simple investigation into the sordid murder of an ordinary person, turns into something complicated, as the person has his body split in half. Half of the body is found at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, while the other is in a small village at the foot of the Alps mountains.

From there, the two will have to find a solution to this murder. However, the case becomes involved with a drug ring, and becomes a complicated and dangerous criminal case, as well as an unexpected comedy.

A Spy and a Half (2016), Rawson Marshall Thurber



Before becoming a CIA agent, Bob (Dwayne Johnson) was a bullied nerd. However, as an adult, strong and a spy, he turns to a popular old schoolmate, Calvin (Kevin Hart), now an accountant, to solve a top-secret case.

Explosive Encounter (2010), James Mangold



Roy Miller (Tom Cruise) is an agent who keeps a special battery with him, which never runs out. The goal is coveted by the US government, which has sent agent Fitzgerald (Peter Sarsgaard) to get it, and Antonio (Jordi Mollà), a dangerous Spanish bandit.

At the airport, he uses June Havens (Cameron Diaz) to get the battery through customs. Meanwhile, June just wants to get there as soon as possible to attend her sister’s wedding, and because of her rush, she manages to transfer her flight to Miller’s.

However, on the flight are several agents determined to kill Miller and recover the battery, at any cost.

Stop or Momma Shoot (1992), Roger Spottiswoode



In Los Angeles, Joe Bromowski (Sylvester Stallone), a police detective, recently broke up with Gwen Harper (JoBeth Williams). In addition to his girlfriend, Gwen was his boss at the police department.

With that, Tutti (Estelle Getty), her mother, decides to pay her a visit. However, the sight of Tutti doesn’t do Joe any good, as she starts criticizing his clothes, cleaning his apartment and even washing his gun. She even participates in investigations.

Faced with this, she gets involved with an organization that illegally sells weapons and which the police try to infiltrate. Also, she treats Joe like a child. And to her dismay, she can’t leave the city as she witnessed a crime.

A Hard Day (2022), Régis Blondeau



Thomas is a crooked cop who was never caught. However, when he has to go to extreme lengths to cover up an accident, his life takes a very complicated turn. And so, he begins to receive threats from a dangerous witness, which could land him in jail or worse.

