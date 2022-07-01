Abel x Felipão: Palmeiras’ past and present idols face off for the first time | palm trees

The Palmeiras fan who goes to Allianz Parque to watch the game against Athletico-PR, this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), will have the opportunity to see the history of Alviverde up close.

The duel valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship will also be the first meeting on the field of two of the greatest coaches of the club: Abel Ferreira and Felipão.

1 of 7 Abel Ferreira and Felipão in Caxias do Sul — Photo: Publicity/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Felipão in Caxias do Sul — Photo: Publicity/Palmeiras

Now commander of the Hurricane, Felipão will rejoin the Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque for the first time since leaving the club in September 2019. In his last spell, he won the 2018 Brazilian Championship and increased the gallery of titles for Verdão to six. conquests.

Before, Scolari had already gone down in history for being the commander of the first Libertadores Cup, in 1999, when he created a strong identification with the fans. Whether for trophies or idolatry, he is among the greatest in Palmeiras history.

Abel Ferreira managed to mark time at the club in a shorter time. In Verdão since November 2020, the coach has accumulated important achievements, such as the Libertadores bichampionship, and is now among the five most winners in Palmeira’s history.

2 of 7 Felipão and Abel Ferreira are among the greatest coaches in the history of Palmeiras — Photo: ge Felipão and Abel Ferreira are among the greatest coaches in the history of Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Relationship started in Portugal

Abel Ferreira’s connection with Luiz Felipe Scolari began long before the coach imagined having a career in Brazilian football. When he was still Sporting’s right-back, Abel was summoned by Felipão for a training period with the Portuguese national team.

The long-awaited debut, however, did not come to fruition. Afterwards, Felipão led the country in remarkable campaigns that ended with the runner-up in the 2004 Euro Cup and the fourth position in the 2006 World Cup.

3 of 7 Abel Ferreira, for Sporting, against Eto’o’s Barcelona in 2008 — Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP Abel Ferreira, for Sporting, against Eto’o’s Barcelona in 2008 – Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

– I have a dream that I didn’t fulfill, I wasn’t a Portuguese international, I went to the national team and I didn’t fulfill that dream. It was he (Felipão) who called me. I remember it like it was yesterday, he told me: “We’re going to play against Finland in Leiria, if we win and we get through I’ll put you in Porto, I think against Armenia”. He was sincere. Unfortunately we didn’t qualify in that game against Finland, he was very human and honest with me. From that moment on I realized why the team managed to have that atmosphere and that spirit. He managed to unite a country around the selection. Everyone cheered for our selection, and he was the most responsible – said Abel, in a recent interview with the program “Roda Viva”, on TV Cultura.

In June of last year, Felipão visited the delegation from Palmeiras in the city of Caxias do Sul, where the team would face Juventude. Before the match won by Verdão, the coaches talked at the hotel. On that occasion, Abel showed a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session with the Portuguese national team, at the time directed by Scolari.

4 of 7 Cristiano Ronaldo and Felipão talk in training with the Portugal national team — Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo and Felipão talk in training with the Portugal team – Photo: Getty Images

Who is the greatest in the history of Palmeiras?

Abel and Felipão are among the coaches who have won the most titles for Palmeiras. The Brazilian is third, with six cups, followed by the Portuguese in fourth place, with five wins – both are behind Vanderlei Luxemburgo (eight titles) and Oswaldo Brandão (seven titles).

Scolari is also the Palmeiras player who has participated in the finals the most, ten times (Abel is the second with nine decisions), the second with the most games and the first in victories and games in the Copa do Brasil, the first in games and victories in Libertadores and the first in games and victories in the Brasileirão.

Idols, the two appear almost unanimously in assessments of who would be the greatest in alviverde history.

– For everyone to know and someone who speaks from the heart: Abel is the greatest coach that Palmeiras has had at all times. Because he won the titles and managed to make these players work for the club with joy, satisfaction and with thoughts for Palmeiras like, who knows, we can’t pass – said Felipão, in participation in “Jogo Aberto”, by Band, before the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

“He likes me, that’s why I said that. We have a very good relationship, from the time of Portugal. He was a spectacular person to me – replied Abel, in an interview with “Roda Viva”.

Vote: who is more idol?

Which coach is the most idol of Palmeiras: Abel or Felipão?

Felipão with the 1999 Libertadores

5 of 7 Felipão coach of Palmeiras 1999 — Photo: Arquivo / Agência Estado Palmeiras coach Felipão 1999 — Photo: Arquivo / Agência Estado

Abel with the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores

6 of 7 Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores Cup — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores Cup — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol

7 of 7 Abel Ferreira and the 2021 Libertadores on their return to Brazil after the final in Uruguay — Photo: Ag. palm trees Abel Ferreira and the 2021 Libertadores on their return to Brazil after the final in Uruguay — Photo: Ag. palm trees

