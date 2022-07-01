“Accepted the conditions”; Andreas Pereira accepts wages and hammer is hit on ‘fico’ in Flamengo

Clearly demonstrating that he wants to remain in Rio de Janeiro, the midfielder had his future decided by Rubro-Negro

After beating Tolima in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores da América, by 1-0, together with the 3 points conquered in the Brazilian Championship against América-MG, with a convincing performance, the Flamengo live more peaceful moments. The team led by Dorival Júnior had been criticized, but it seems that, little by little, it is finding itself and looking for evolution.

One of the issues that has generated the most controversy behind the scenes is about the situation of Andreas Pereira, who even scored the goal against the Colombians last Wednesday (29). After failing in the final against Palmeiras, causing Deyverson’s goal, the midfielder saw his future take a different turn and his permanence in Gávea was at risk.

After that, he continued with his head held high and receiving chances, keeping the title and receiving praise from several flamenguists. Many began to observe the qualities and commitment, asking the leaders of Mais Querido to agree on the purchase of shirt 18as he thought he would be an important part of the cast.

Along with this, as published by the portal “Coluna do Fla”, the athlete would have agreed to drastically reduce wages to stay in Rio de Janeirobut the non-movement of Rubro-Negro for the permanent contract, made Manchester United have already agreed with Fulham, from England, for the transfer of the player, even though fate was against his will.

In that line, not even accepting these conditions and always making it clear that he would like to keep wearing the colors of Flamengo, was not enough to guarantee an investment by the Brazilians. Thus, with the signed contract ending this Friday (1), his return to the European continent is already confirmed.