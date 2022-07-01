Actor reveals he needed to gain more than 13 kg to wear Darth Vader armor again – Monet

+



Hayden Christensen in a scene from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (Photo: Reproduction)

Actor Hayden Christensen revealed that he needed to gain more than 13 kg to wear the Darth Vader armor again. Today at 41, Christensen played the jedi warrior Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ (2002) and ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ (2005), production in which he wore for the first time. time the uniform of the franchise’s great villain. The artist has put the uniform back on for the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series. He spoke about the experience in an interview with Fatherly.

“I think that process was very important to me,” Christensen said of his time at the academy to get back into character.

Actor Hayden Christensen (Photo: reproduction)

“I needed to get back into character, physically. I consumed as many calories as possible. I gained about 11 or 13 kg to get into that uniform”.

Christensen said that his preparations to return to play the villain took nine months and that he ended up losing weight and returning to his usual physical shape soon after the end of filming the series.

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in the second Star Wars trilogy (1999-2005)

“I try to avoid this ‘father body’ thing. And I tried to maintain Vader’s physique after we broke up. But honestly, I ended up going back to the usual diet. It kind of slowed down when we were done.”

Christensen has an 11-year-old daughter, Briar, from his marriage to actress Rachel Bilson between 2007 and 2017. He recently said that the girl was his sparring partner before filming began on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

He stated in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon: “We have some lightsabers scattered around the house. She was my first sparring partner when I came back for the Obi-Wan series.”