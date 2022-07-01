After being shocked by what he keeps in his underwear, man goes to the hospital and is surprised by the discovery of the X-ray

A man from Taipei (Taiwan) urgently needed to go to the city’s emergency room after experiencing “electric shocks” due to a chain with metal balls getting stuck in the urethra.

The 30-year-old victim explained that he would have used the huge object to increase pleasure during the practice of erotic acts alone.

However, due to tension and desperation, the chain ended up getting stuck in the man’s urinary system, who had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the material.

Health professionals revealed that the victim would possibly be seeking the extreme point of orgasm with the balls. However, he ended up injuring himself and being unable to even urinate.

At a press conference, urologist Gao Weichang explained that ‘the patient did not know how to remove the current at home. He was already wounded and the chain was fastened. But if he tried to pull it out, his entire urethra could have been damaged’.

During the surgical procedure, the man’s organ was opened to untie the knot that had formed in the rope. Afterwards, the urethra was reconstructed in a delicate procedure.