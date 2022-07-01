After the films ended, what happened to the characters in Mean Girls and Operation Cupid? Lindsay Lohan has a hunch! – Movie news

Actress was responsible for major hits for children and teenagers between the 1990s and 2000s.

Lindsay Lohan was the face of children’s and teen comedies between 1990 and the 2000s. Among the films that marked the time, the actress starred in Operation Cupid, in 1998, in which she played the twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, in addition to the great success of Girls Mean Girls, playing teenage Cady Heron.

Neither of the two feature films had sequels starring the original cast, so fans should wonder about the possible future of the iconic characters played by Lindsay Lohan. And the actress has a hunch!

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lohan speculated about which iconic characters would be today. “I think they switched [de identidade]. So Hallie is in London as a parental counselor, and Annie is in California as a vineyard manager.” Cupid operation.

On the other hand, Lindsay Lohan suspects that Cady Heron, protagonist of Mean Girls“is definitely back in Africa responsible for building homes for orphaned gorillas for sure. Obviously.”

Mean Girls Actor Recounts Traumatic Experience In Conversion Therapy: ‘I Believed Being Gay Wasn’t Right’

the plot of Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, a young woman newly arrived from the African continent who has always studied at home and never had any friends. Having her first experience at a high school, she meets several teenagers, but one in particular the captive: Regina George. Powerful and with the worst possible reputation at school, the young woman intrigues Cady, who wants to be like her and take her reign.

Initially, Lindsay Lohan was cast in the role of Regina, but decided to play the “nice girl” (Cady Heron) so audiences wouldn’t base her true personality on that of the bitch. So Rachel McAdams was chosen to play the evil character, Regina George, because “only nice girls can play bad girls”according to the producer.

Already in Cupid operation, Lindsay Lohan plays two preteen twins who were separated in childhood when their parents divorced. Upon discovering each other’s existence, they switch places to get to know better the part of the family they didn’t have contact with growing up. As they bond as sisters, they try to reunite their parents so they can live together again.