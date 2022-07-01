AliveCor company sues Apple for violating its patent

THE AliveCorwhich is a medical device company and AI which produces ECG hardware and software for consumer mobile devices, is processing the apple after the technology company launched the Apple Watch with the electrocardiogram (ECG) function. According to the judgment of Judge Cameron Elliot, of the International Trade Commission (ITC), Apple would have violated AliveCor’s patent.

The determination was officially published by the judicial authorities of the country and is already being disclosed in the media through AliveCor, which was responsible for initiating the process against the North American giant for infringing the patent in April. 2021. AliveCor accuses the company founded by Steve Jobs of causing infringement of the authorship of its products, as well as anti-competitive practices, which is a common lawsuit that Apple has been suffering.

The decision rendered by the magistrate is only a first determination. The ITC has a deadline to give a final decision to your case until the 26th of October of this year. Depending on the final opinion, Apple may not only be required to pay a fine, but also be prohibited from marketing some models of its smartwatch in the United States.

“Today’s decision is a strong validation of our IP (intellectual property) and underscores that patents matter and even an influential company like Apple cannot simply violate them to thwart innovation,” said AliveCor CEO Priya Abani.

The giant Apple declined to comment on the decision.