Amber Heard accused of perjury after dog smuggling scandal

Amber Heard is once again involved in another controversy and, this time, she is being investigated for perjury in a legal proceeding of illegal importation of animals, advanced the daily mail. The incident dates back to the visit to Australia with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, during the filming of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean 5”, in 2015.

According to the British newspaper, the British couple broke quarantine and biosecurity laws by not declaring the entry of their Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment , when they arrived in the country. Heard was charged with the crime in July of the same year, but the case was dropped after she pleaded guilty in court to falsifying travel documents in 2016.

At the time of the confession, an apology was recorded by the ex-couple, in which the actress of “Aquaman” showed repentance. Their behavior in the video was quickly mocked on social media and even compared to a hostage video.



O ET Canada states that a spokesman for the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment has already confirmed that the case is “in progress”. The guard of the dogs remained with the actress after the divorce of the movie stars, says the The Sun.