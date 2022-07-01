América-MG tramples Botafogo at Independência and sets foot in the quarterfinals

América-MG beat Botafogo 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

This Thursday (30th), the America-MG took no notice of Botafogowon by 3 to 0 in Independência and forwarded classification to the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup.

Wellington Paulista, Danilo Avelar and Alê guaranteed the Minas Gerais team the advantage of losing by up to two goals difference in the return match to advance in the knockout stage.

The home team was superior in the first half. In the 5th minute, Patric launched in the area for Wellington Paulista, a former Botafogo player, to open the scoring for Coelho and end América-MG’s 5-game fast without scoring.

Later, shirt 9 even scored the second, but had the goal disallowed because in the throw the ball hits Pedrinho’s arm.

From the 20th minute, the alvinegra team balanced the match and hit the post twice with Matheus Nascimento. However, who managed to swing the nets was America. At 34, Danilo Avelar extended the score after a corner kick.

Coelho came back better for the second half. At 6, Lucas Kal wasted an incredible chance under the beam. Until at 13, in a fast counterattack, Alê finished with the first shot, the ball passed between Gatito’s legs and entered.

After making the third, America took his foot off the brake and reduced the intensity. Botafogo, in turn, even with the five substitutions promoted by coach Luís Castro, could not break the strong marking and even sketched a reaction on the field.

Matheus Nascimento and Joel Carli regret missed goal against América-MG Hedgard Moraes/UAI Photo/Gazeta Press

Championship status

With the victory, América-MG can lose by up to two goals difference to advance to the quarterfinals. Botafogo need to win by four goals advantage. Any result of Alvinegro by three goals takes the decision to penalties.

It is worth remembering that there is no qualifying goal criterion in the Copa do Brasil.

Whoever advances will know their opponent in the quarterfinals from a new drawwhich will also define the home and away matches.

The guy: Wellington Paulista

The ex law doesn’t fail! Shirt 9 opened the scoring for America and gave the opposing defense a lot of work. He even scored his second in the game, which just didn’t count because the ball hit Pedrinho’s arm in the play and ended up being annulled by the referee.

It was bad: Luis Castro

With six defeats in the last eight matches, the Portuguese coach was booed by the white-and-white fans present at Independência. he promoted five substitutions in the team, but none had any effect. Botafogo lacked strategy and style of play to be able to sketch a reaction on the field.

next games

The two teams return to the field for the 15th round of the Brazilian. On Sunday (3), América-MG receives the Goiás, at 6 pm, at Independência. Botafogo faces the Red Bull Bragantino on Monday (4), at 8 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

The return match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil takes place next Thursday (14), at 9 pm, at Nilton Santos.

Datasheet

AMERICA-MG 3 X 0 BOTAFOGO

GOALS: Wellington Paulista (5′ from Q1), Danilo Avelar (34′ from Q1), Alê (13′ from Q2)

AMERICA-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar (Marlon) and Luan Patrick; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho (Matheusinho), Everaldo (Felipe Azevedo) and Wellington Paulista. Coach: Vagner Mancini

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Carli and Philipe Sampaio (Jeffinho); Daniel Borges (Saravia), Kayque (Del Piage), Chay, Patrick de Paula and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes (Diego Gonçalves) (Daniel Cruz) and Matheus Nascimento. Coach: Luis Castro