Angela Merkel already has a new job and passes through Portugal

Former chancellor will assume the position of president of the jury of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, succeeding Jorge Sampaio

Angela Merkel accepted to be president of the jury of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, thus replacing the former President of the Republic Jorge Sampaio, advances the DPA. This is the former German chancellor’s first post since she left power.

The announcement has already been confirmed by a spokesperson for Merkel, adding that the former chancellor is expected to take up the new post in the autumn, about a year after she left German politics.

Angela Merkel has been at the head of the German state for 16 years and since leaving the role of chancellor in December 2021, there have been few public appearances.

The former chancellor had already informed the German government that she wanted to preside over the jury. A decision that, on June 15, was given the green light, with no objection to Merkel taking office.

As president of the Gulbenkian Prize jury, he will be present at the ceremony in which the award will be presented to a personality. In 2020, the Portuguese foundation, created in 1956, created this new recognition category.

The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, worth 1 million euros, is awarded annually, having praised the achievements of Greta Thunberg, in the first edition in 2020, and was awarded to the Global Covenant of Mayors in 2021.