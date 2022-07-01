Anita. Concert that broke records on cable will be broadcast on SIC generalista

the concert of anita at the Rock in Rio Lisbon 2022 set cable ratings records last Sunday (June 26). A week later (July 3rd), the show by the Brazilian singer is broadcast again, this time on SIC generalist, right after the end of the idols.

The third channel relays “the concert everyone talks about, Anitta’s thunderous performance”, as described in the promotion displayed on antenna. In addition to the fact that Bela Vista Park was full to see the artist, last weekend, this was the most watched concert on television of the entire edition of the Rock in Rioconquering a average of more than half a million viewers on the three channels on which it was broadcast.

With simultaneous display on SIC Radical, SIC Woman and SIC Guys, the concert garnered a combined average audience of 504,100 spectators. Anitta took to the Bela Vista stage hits such as Involve, Show of the Powerful Ones or Your facein a television broadcast that contributed to the best results of the year of these thematic channels of SIC.

I’ve never been so happy! Thank you Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/yKPdYMGqO1 — Anita (@Anita) June 27, 2022

The concert was marked by several viral moments, which gained repercussion on social networks in the following days. Among them, the moment when the cator displayed a Spanish flag, which was handed to her by a fan in the audience. Another moment that yielded several memes on social networks, even in Brazil, was the one in which Anitta took a fan’s glasses and accidentally broke them.

The broadcast goes on air right after the end of the idols, which this week moves to Sunday after several weeks being issued on Saturday. the Sunday night of SIC competes with A Song for Youat TVIand The Voice Kidsat RTP1.

