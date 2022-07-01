Apple director accuses Samsung of making ‘poor copies’ of the iPhone | Cell

The iPhone turned 15 this week and, to celebrate the date, the Wall Street Journal recorded a documentary about the iconic cell phone. Available on YouTube, the film features the participation of important figures from Apple, such as marketing director Greg Joswiak, who declared that Samsung was “annoying” and would have made “poor copies” of the first models of the Apple smartphone. The executive also accused the rival brand of having stolen technology from the Cupertino giant.
In the video, when asked about the technology of Android phones in the early years of the iPhone, Joswiak didn’t hold back. “They were annoying because, as you know, they stole our technology. They took the innovations that we created and created a poor copy of it, and just put a bigger screen around it.”
🔎 Qualcomm fumbles and reveals new Snapdragon event ahead of time
According to Apple, Galaxy S2 Lite had a design inspired by the iPhone — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo
📝 iPhone worth it? Leave your testimonial
Apple started a lawsuit against Samsung in 2011 precisely for patent infringement. At the time, according to the website MacRumors, the South Korean manufacturer was ordered to pay compensation of US$ 1 billion, which gives about R$ 5.2 billion at the current dollar exchange rate. The amount was reduced in later hearings and, in 2018, the companies entered into an agreement.
On the other hand, iOS has also been inspired by several Android features over the years, with the inclusion of a notification center and widgets, present in Google’s system since its first versions.
Galaxy S4 has a 5-inch screen and rounded edges — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo
The dispute over features that most please consumers is an old one between Apple and Samsung. The Galaxy S4, from 2013, already had a 5-inch screen, while the rival iPhone 5 had only 4″. Only the following year, after much resistance from the design team, the iPhone 6 hit stores with a 4.7-inch panel. ”, an increase that was much celebrated by fans and made sales soar.
with information from MacRumors
Check out all the details of the iPhone 13 in the video below
Check out all the details of the iPhone 13