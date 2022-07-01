Atlético-MG sells striker to City Group for 6.5 million euros

Galo drew 1-1 with Emelec in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and is in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship.

A few days after drawing 1-1 with Emelec, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Atlético-MG announced the sale of the striker Savinho18 years old, to the City Group, which includes different clubs in world football, including Manchester City, from England. The negotiation was around 6.5 million euros (approximately R$ 35 million), referring to 87.5% of the player’s economic rights.

Savinho will initially be linked to France’s Troyes, but will play for PSV Eindhoven in the next season of the Eredivisie. The striker had his last training session in Cidade do Galo this Thursday (30) and will visit his family in Espírito Santo before traveling to Europe, according to reporters Marcelo Cardoso and Rodrigo Fonseca, from the GE website.

Savinho’s departure leaves a gap in Atlético-MG’s squad. In addition to him, another striker who plays for the sides that left the club was Savarino, who plays for Real Salt Lake, from the United States. Names such as Ademir, Keno and Vargas have been standing out, and it is likely that Galo will bring in 26-year-old Cristian Pavón.

Galo will have decisive matches in the coming weeks

In addition to the duels for the Brazilian Championship, against Juventude (away) and São Paulo (at home), Atlético-MG will face Emelec and Flamengo, in matches for the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, respectively. In the national knockout, Galo forwarded the classification to the quarterfinals, winning 2-0 at Mineirão.