Avatar 2 | Sigourney Weaver plays Jake’s teenage daughter

We did not expect this: Sigourney Weaver will play Kiri, Jake’s adopted teenage daughter (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), in Avatar: The Way of Water. The first images of the character were revealed by Empire magazine – check it out below.

Ever since Weaver was announced as part of the sequel’s cast, fans of avatar have a flea behind their ear: how will she return, given that her character, Dr. Grace Augustine, died in the first movie? Well, here’s your answer.



“I think we all remember, more or less, how we felt as teenagers. remember“, joked the actress. “I thought it would be appropriate for Kiri to feel self-conscious a lot of the time. she is trying to find herself“.

the actress of alien still said it stayed “ecstatic” for receiving this curious challenge from the hands of James Cameron. The director, in turn, was full of praise: “On set, she looked younger. She had more energy, and never got out of character during filming. Sigourney displayed energy, lightness and a spirit of fun.“.

Avatar: The Way of Water has a premiere scheduled for December 16, 2022. If financially successful, James Cameron has already announced plans to launch Avatar 3in December 2024, Avatar 4in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

Previously, Cameron even confirmed that the next three films in the franchise can be called, respectively: Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

