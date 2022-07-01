Barbiecore: from behind the scenes of Margot Robbie’s new movie to street style, pink looks are the trend of the time – Vogue

+



Barbie mania (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

It’s almost impossible not to have been impacted by behind-the-scenes photos of the new film from Barbie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig. Starred by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film’s clicks on the most famous doll in the world have revealed a costume beyond extravagant, with lots of pink, neon tones and even Ken’s underwear. And as life imitates art (or is it the other way around?), it is already possible to perceive a new trend dominating the productions of celebrities: the barbiecore.

Well, Barbie is the unlikely fashion icon of 2022. Want proof? We have some. For the premiere of the new Machine Gun Kelly documentary, life in pink, the musician and the girlfriend Megan Fox bet on a pink look from head to toe. While Gun Kelly donned a crochet top by up-and-coming designer Chet Lo, Megan wore a creation by 2021 LVMH Award-winning designer Nensi Dojaka.

And do not stop there. The day after the premiere, the actress followed the style by wearing a metallic pink ensemble. Who is also being inspired by the doll is none other than Hailey Bieber. Escaping a little from the oversized blazers, a key part of the model and businesswoman’s closet, Hailey posted a photo on her Instagram wearing a mini-length dress and corset structure in pink satin (of course!) from Versace’s winter 2022 collection.

Megan Fox (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

In addition to them, other celebrities who have channeled their Barbie versions in recent days were sisters Kim and Khloe, from the Kardashian clan. Among the Brazilians, Maisa, with her baby pink Miu Miu looks, and Sabrina Sato also plunged into the pink universe once and for all.

And if the subject is a sea of ​​pink looks, you can’t leave out Valentino’s winter 2022 collection, dedicated to Pink PP, a shade of shocking pink developed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the Italian house, in collaboration with Pantone. .

Since the show, Pierpaolo’s creations have already been worn by Simone Ashley, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Sebastian Stan.