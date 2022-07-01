Best Android and iOS games of the week [30/06/2022]

Weekend coming up is synonymous with new releases in app stores for Android and iOS phones here at TudoCelular. We’ve put together a list of the best new games on the Google Play Store and the App Store for you to try in your spare time.
This Thursday (30) brings special news for players interested in casual and action titles. In the spotlight, we have another SNK re-release, this time it’s the “ROBO ARMY ACA NEOGEO”. In addition, Acingfun presented “Stickman Awakens”, another game in the popular franchise that succeeds “Stickman II”, downloaded over 1 million times.
The selection has free and paid games, and prices may vary depending on the operating system. This is due to the fees charged by each platform for hosting on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Therefore, it is possible for the same application to be more expensive or cheaper in a particular store.
Without further ado, check out the list!
badass remake
Who is the King of Action Games? Challenge with huge waves of diverse micro-action games! Poke, pinch, shake, cut and drag FTW! Use your instinct to play in 5 seconds or less!
badass remake
Developer: VOX
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 73.3MB
Click Planet
Explore different planets and improve them. This is a relaxing game. Without any pressure. You can play anytime. You just need to click the button, any resource can be obtained. Collect enough resources and then build the facility.
Click Planet
Developer: Oscar Tsang
Paid out
Size: 204.4MB
Gun & Dungeons
Get ready to enter Chimera 5, a monster-infested world system crawling with all sorts of vicious creatures, the perfect venue for an alien sports tournament of spectators twisted to death.
The rules are simple: you must survive the treacherous dungeons filled with hordes of evil monsters. If you make it to the end, you’ll face an even more powerful monster. The reward for defeating the boss? A huge pile of loot and… another dungeon — of course, that shows just how sinister this competition is!
Gun & Dungeons
Developer: miniclip.com
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 496.2MB
HOOK 2
Unhook the hooks again. HOOK 2 is a minimalistic puzzle game about how to unhook hooks. This time I added an extra dimension to the game. Your task is to remove all hooks from the board using various mechanisms that you discover as you play. You will find here only relaxing and minimalistic puzzles without unnecessary ads, punctuation or even text.
HOOK 2
Developer: Rainbow Train
Paid out
Size: 247MB
incoherence
Incoherence is a point-and-click, first-person, fragmented adventure game. Enter Jason Bethlam’s mind as he wakes up in a bright room. With an assortment of items, a camera and no memory of how you got there, you’ll need to photograph everything and solve puzzles to piece together the mystery of what happened and escape.
incoherence
Developer: Glitch Games
Paid out
Size: 709MB
Jurassic World Primal Ops
Jurassic World Primal Ops is an exciting top-down action adventure game where only you can save the dinosaurs from another extinction. As an elite-trained dinosaur handler, your mission is to travel across North America, rescuing dinosaurs from malicious mercenaries, formidable poachers and sinister scientists.
Fortunately, you are not alone. The dinosaurs you rescue from your Dinosaur collection are companions capable of turning the tide in any battle. Every dinosaur added to your roster can be called upon to fight by your side, using their unique abilities to powerful effect. Build lasting bonds with your favorite dinosaurs and overcome any challenge that stands in your way.
Jurassic World Primal Ops
Developer: Behavior Interactive
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 1.1GB
ROBO ARMY ACA NEOGEO
ROBO ARMY is a beat ’em up action game released by SNK in 1991. Go out to crush and destroy your enemies in order to restore peace under the rule of the robot corps known as Hell Jeed. Gather items to power up and perform a variety of attacks in this exhilarating battle.
ROBO ARMY ACA NEOGEO
Developer: SNK CORPORATION
Paid out
Size: 168MB
SAMURAI X -X-Sword style
Get there, double push. In this game, you can wield 10 swords! Here comes a new title from IGNITION M! Samurai X will get you hooked, we promise you that! How do you feel about wielding two swords? pretty cool? So what would you say if you could wield…TEN at once?! That’s what we’re talking about! Each of the warriors you can play can fight with ten weapons, taking down enemies in epic style!
SAMURAI X -X-Sword style
Developer: IGNITION M
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 326.7MB
Stickman Awakens
Stickman Awakens™ is a brand new card game. It sets itself after Stickman League II, which has been downloaded over 1 million times. We strive to restore the stickman’s rich fighting skills and strategic alignment engine is added to this game. In the game, you will lead your stickman team to take on an amazing adventure, and the super rich gameplay of the game will definitely make you unable to stop!
Stickman Awakens
Developer: Acingfun
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 1.1GB
World War Armies: WW2
A real real-time strategy game about WWII awaits you. World War Armies (WWA) is a multiplayer PvP game that will test your strategic thinking and decision-making skills at every moment of the game. You have to get out of tough combat situations and confront your opponent in 1vs1 online multiplayer strategy! Prove to be the legendary war commander just like General Guderian or Marshall and defeat your rivals! World War armies give you unlimited strategic opportunities, making every battle unique!
World War Armies: WW2
Developer: Hypemasters, Inc.
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 552MB
UniverseV: Star Domination
Conquer the galaxy and defeat the mysterious ancient race in this amazing turn-based 2D strategy game. To do this, you will have to build your own fleets with different ships equipped with modules of your choice. Your achievement will be supported by different special game cards for each race. These game cards can drastically change the situation on the battlefield.
UniverseV: Star Domination
Developer: Ultimate Universe Studio
Paid out
Size: 584MB
BTS Island: In the SEOM
Clean and decorate to create unforgettable memories with BTS! Visit on SEOM! Come and take a break for a while. An island created to heal and relax, BTS Island: No SEOM.
BTS Island: In the SEOM
Developer: HYBE IM Co.,Ltd.
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 542MB
Colony – A Space RPG
Command a mission to colonize new worlds! Build your deck to defend against pirates, rebels, royals and more! Colony is a text-based RPG, deck building, choose your own adventure. With a distant future, your mission is to transform an uninhabitable rock into a lush paradise. Along the way, you’ll encounter space pirates, gentle travelers, galactic royalty, and more! Build a deck of powerful lasers, missiles, squads and more to defend your colony from all sorts of threats.
Colony – A Space RPG
Developer: Kaeden Wile
Paid out
Size: 8.7MB
Turn-based Taylor – Retro RPG
Taylor the dog has lost his pack and must find it again! This is a retro-looking mobile game with a strategic turn-based battle system. You play as Taylor the dog, who has lost his pack and must find it again. With the help of a mysterious NPC, you travel the land to find a way back to your pack. You collect snacks by defeating animals and with these snacks you can raise your stats when you visit one of the golden cups. These golden cups serve as checkpoints and are always worth a visit. The main components of the battle system are offense, defense and recovery. Use your stamina to attack and to defend against attacks and then recover your stamina. Strategic planning is important as you cannot defend yourself without resistance, so you must not simply attack, but plan your action depending on your enemies’ decision.
Turn-based Taylor – Retro RPG
Developer: Christopher Schwarz
Paid out
Size: 73.7MB
Line Blaster
Come with us now on a journey through color and space as a ball undertakes an epic quest through a few lines to reach an exit… or something. Test your brain in this elegant and relaxing physics puzzle game with 100+ unique levels! The rules are simple, draw lines and shapes to help the ball reach the exit with fun physics simulations. But it won’t be easy, there are a variety of traps, hazards and mechanics that will get in your way.
Line Blaster
Developer: Super Smith Bros LTD
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 167.7MB
lowlife
All you have to do is heal. Take control of Lowlife and heal your downloaded Scripts as you journey through a corrupt and dystopian future. Your goal isn’t to harm the countless villains you’ll face in various dungeons, but rather to keep your group alive so they can do evil, by any means necessary.
lowlife
Developer: Mike Twomey
Free – offers in-app purchases
Size: 37.4MB
Legend of Homebody
It takes effort to see hope. The reality will only be crueler than the game. This is not a casual game, it has some difficulty. The game has no purchases and no ads. The game has several characters and modes to try out. Some of the text is small and recommended to be played on the iPad.
Legend of Homebody
Developer: SHEN MIAO
Paid out
Size: 858.5MB