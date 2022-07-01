Best Android and iOS games of the week [30/06/2022]

Weekend coming up is synonymous with new releases in app stores for Android and iOS phones here at TudoCelular. We’ve put together a list of the best new games on the Google Play Store and the App Store for you to try in your spare time.

This Thursday (30) brings special news for players interested in casual and action titles. In the spotlight, we have another SNK re-release, this time it’s the “ROBO ARMY ACA NEOGEO”. In addition, Acingfun presented “Stickman Awakens”, another game in the popular franchise that succeeds “Stickman II”, downloaded over 1 million times.