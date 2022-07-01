Betrayal discovered on cruise ship causes widespread fight; video

A cruise ship that sailed through the waters off the coast of New York, in the United States, was the scene of a general fight between its passengers. The confusion was caused by three members getting involved in a love triangle.

The case that happened around two in the morning last Thursday, 28, and reverberated on social media. Carnival Magic’s voyage was coming to an end after eight days in the Caribbean. During a cruise party, one of the passengers discovered that she had been cheated on by her partner on the ship.

However, what could have been a couple’s argument turned into a fight with 60 people exchanging punches, kicks and bottles. Even chairs were thrown. The whole mess would have lasted approximately an hour.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise ???????? pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

Outnumbered, the security guards even tried to control the bullies, but without much success. In the end, the US Coast Guard had to intervene and escorted the ship to port.

According to the company responsible, no one was seriously injured. However, some of them would have been banned from going on a cruise again.