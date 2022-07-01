Biggest heartthrob in photography in MS, Tião went from fireworksman to lambe-lambe – Behavior

Mineiro, Sebastião Nascimento Guimarães started in photography at the age of 19 and specialized in the political field

Sebastião Nascimento Guimarães, now 81, tells about life history. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

From the old rallies that filled the streets to “Fuscociata” celebrating the creation of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sebastião Nascimento Guimarães, or Tiãozinho, saw and recorded with his cameras a little bit of everything. Today, 81 years old, the heartthrob of photography from Mato Grosso do Sul, who has gone from fireworksman to lambe-lambe, is still active with an intense memory of subjects from the backstage of politics to the evolution of photographic records.

“I lived in Carangola and, when I was 16 years old, my father sent me to Aparecida do Norte for fear that I would get involved with the wrong things, so he sent me to Our Lady to protect me. And protected”. It was like this, leaving the interior of Minas Gerais and moving to the tourist city that receives pilgrims, that Tião began his life in photography.

And, it was in that period that he started to gain the fame of the heartthrob of the lenses. “I was really a heartthrob, the photos won’t let me lie,” he says, laughing.

Tião moved to Aparecida do Norte at age 16. (Photo: Personal archive)

Before that, Sebastião lived in the countryside with his family and worked on the coffee plantation. Even when he was living with his parents, he was also a fireworker (pyrotechnician) and, pointing to his hand, showed that he lost part of his index finger, “that’s how I got it here. That’s why my father also sent me to Aparecida. I don’t know what else could have happened if I stayed there,” he explains.

In Aparecida, far from having a luxurious life, he arrived in the city working as a janitor. For three years, he learned to make beds, clean, be a janitor, and even get into trouble.

There was a rule in hotels that we couldn’t get involved with the pilgrims. One day, one of them took an interest in me and I in her, so we went to see a hotel far away. Nobody saw it, so nobody knew, but then it gave a headache, says Tião.

Recalling his time as a heartthrob, he says that, in the episode of the pilgrimage, one of his co-workers saw the closest conversation with his wife and, after a complaint to the boss, he was even fired. “He was going to fire me, but I got angry and resigned beforehand,” he jokes.

Despite the troubles, Tião narrates that he managed to stay in the hotel business and it was precisely through this work that he got his first camera. “I’ll be honest, I never thought of myself as an artist. That’s not why I wanted to start photographing, it was because I saw those people earning money every time they took a picture and I found it interesting”.

Needing to earn at least 10 times more than he received in salary to buy a machine at the time, the idea of ​​the then pension manager was to ask his superiors in the company for help. “I got to my boss and said ‘I want to work with that too, I’ll bring the camera and leave it there’. That’s when he took me to the bank, opened my account and took out a loan. I didn’t even have a bank account yet,” he recalls.

Before becoming a photographer, Sebastião already liked to be in front of the lens. (Photo: Personal archive)

With his family, he lived in the interior of Minas Gerais. (Photo: Personal archive)

Tião even gained fame as a heartthrob in Mato Grosso do Sul for his photos. (Photo: Personal archive)

About his work as a photographer at the time, Sebastião explains that everything was very different from today. “You couldn’t take the camera and go around shooting like it is today. You needed to buy or rent a point, just like a taxi driver. At the time I worked on the slopes of Praça da Basilica, it was lambe-lambe”, he says.

From lambe-lambe to politics

In 1959, when he began his career as a photographer, he was still categorized as a lambe-lambe photographer. Explaining about the time, he details that the concept started with the professionals who were popularizing photography and, at the moments of developing the photos, they licked the images to fix the “impression”.

“I never had to lick anything or release that explosive flash, but I took the photos in a public square and from the recording to the development it was done on camera. Today I tell about it and people don’t believe it”, says Sebastião.

Sebastião started his lambe-lambe career in Aparecida do Norte. (Photo: Personal archive)

With old photos, he says he has gone through numerous stages. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

Before leaving São Paulo and coming to Mato Grosso do Sul, which was still Mato Grosso, the young Tião opened his own studios in Aparecida do Norte and created his team. “The problem in Aparecida is that at times it was idle, without pilgrims. If there was no pilgrimage, there was no work, so we had to go in search of other places”.

Advised by a teammate to come to Campo Grande, he jokes that, like many people, he thought that an alligator crossed the crosswalk here. “This colleague of mine said that here we would have work and that people had money. So I came to spend some time and then I would go back to Aparecida, but I stayed”.

Not knowing anyone close, Tião brought his team of photographers here and, with the help of a woman who knew one of his colleagues, he started knocking on doors selling the photos. “You know book seller? It was like that. I’ve always had difficulty selling, but at that time I already had a very good salesperson on the team and that’s how we worked”, he details.

Tião left São Paulo and came to Mato Grosso do Sul in the 1970s. (Photo: Personal archive)

Even Pelé Tião has photographed and was photographed with him. (Photo: Personal archive)

Coincidentally, it was by going to houses to sell the photos that he got his first job in the political field, which he never left. “I went to Levy Dias’ house, I didn’t even know who he was, and I offered the photos. I did everything well and he liked my work. Then he asked if I would accept to work on his campaign”.

Until then, Tião’s idea was to return to Aparecida, but with the new proposal, he decided to stay here. He says that the agreement at the time was that he would work on the campaign free of charge and, if the candidate won, he would be part of his team as a photographer.

“He won and after a while I went to him, so I started working on the team. Since then I have seen several mayors, governors and senators. I worked in a campaign, in the consultancy and only now, because of the covid and other health issues, I’m soaking”, says Tião.

One of the rallies recorded by Tião in the 1980s in Campo Grande. (Photo: Sebastião Guimarães)

With his memory alive, he specialized in the field of political coverage and, having seen, accompanied and given opinions throughout this time, he still keeps memories and names that were and continue to be part of Mato Grosso do Sul. “I’ve always told everyone that if you promise to deliver 10, deliver 11. Do more and the payoff comes. I never had a problem teaching, talking and passing on my knowledge. I still do that today,” he adds.

Now, getting ready for another campaign, Tião says that he has already started to prepare to return with the lenses on the streets. “Without modesty, I’ve always done my job very well. My photos are really good. Now I need to start reviewing things because technology has advanced so fast, but that’s not a problem”.

Campo Grande memory

From time to time, to make himself happy and also to entertain his network of friends on social networks, Tião takes some pictures from his memory to post on the Internet. Ensuring that he doesn’t keep “old things” and that he donated his entire collection, he still kept part digitized.

“I don’t like old stuff, these cameras right here are my son’s. I used them all, of course, but I don’t keep them. History is important, but we cannot stay in it at all times”, explains the photographer.

“Fuscociata” to commemorate the creation of Mato Grosso do Sul. (Photo: Sebastião Guimarães)

Section of Avenida Fernando Côrrea flooded in the 1980s. (Photo: Sebastião Guimarães)

Registration of the current Belmar Fidalgo Square, in Campo Grande. (Photo: Sebastião Guimarães)

Tião’s photograph recorded the sufferings of those who had to live amidst the floods. (Photo: Sebastião Guimarães)

Even so, he has fun remembering the episodes he photographed when the records were still in black and white. “I have a photo of Belmar Fidalgo when it wasn’t a square, of the city starting to get asphalt and the main streets flooded. I recorded those rallies that filled the streets and even Fuscociata when Mato Grosso do Sul was created, it’s really cool”, completes Tião.

And, after so much conversation and memory, Tião would still have to speak for days on end and would not finish the entire collection he keeps in his memory and photographs. Even because, as he said, he saw a little bit of everything happening.

