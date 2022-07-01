Billie Eilish and her brother are invited to compose the Academy of the Oscars

The singer Billie Eilish it’s your brother, Finneas, received an invitation to be part of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the list that was released this Tuesday (28).

The singers even won a statuette in the category best original song with the track No Time to Diewhich is part of the film’s soundtrack 007 – No Time to Die.

It is worth remembering that Billie Eilish also won the Golden Globe it’s the Grammy in the same season, becoming the youngest person to achieve this feat.

The guest list included other big names

Among the group, which includes 397 people from 54 different countries, there are also other big names and personalities such as actors, directors and musicians.

It is worth remembering that the names of seven Brazilians were also included, as is the case of the actor Selton Mellothe directors Bruno BarretoJeferson De and Emílio Domingos (who directed Favela Is Fashionin 2009).

the producer Sara Silveirathe executive Ilda Santiago and the sound engineer Waldir Xavier are also part of the select group of guests.

It is worth noting that this year the Academy is showing greater interest in inclusion, as 44% of the invitations were aimed at women, while 37% of the guests were people from underrepresented ethnic groups, and at least 50% of the people are from outside the United States. The list also contains 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

But what’s the point of being part of the Academy?

If all these people accept the invitation, then the Academy will have the number of 10,665 members, who will be able to vote for the Oscar categories as early as the next edition, in 2023.

