Boca Juniors offers Vidal three-year contract | international football

Vidal can play Libertadores. But not in Flamengo. Boca Juniors have offered the 35-year-old Chilean midfielder, who is currently at Inter Milan, a three-year contract. The information gained prominence this Thursday in the Argentine press, in vehicles such as the broadcaster TyC Sports and the newspaper hello.

The Argentine club would be optimistic for the hit, even if it is eliminated by Corinthians in Libertadores. The publications realize that Boca’s proposal does not depend on a possible stay in the continental tournament in 2022, so the team offers a long term bond.

Boca, however, would need to sell or trade one of their foreign players. In Argentina, the limit for each club is six, and the Xeneize team has all vacancies filled, even with the Venezuelan striker Hurtado on loan from Bragantino. This would not be an obstacle to the business, according to the country’s press.

Vidal has a contract with Inter Milan until June 2023, but a clause allows for termination before the start of next season upon payment of a fine. According to the Italian press, the club must pay the amount to avoid a salary increase for the midfielder.

On several occasions, the two-time Copa America champion expressed his desire to play for Flamengo and offered himself to the club. The Brazilian team, however, did not advance in the conversations, which paved the way for the onslaught of Boca Juniors.

Vidal is in Chile and, on Wednesday, watched (watch the video above) the 2-0 victory of Colo-Colo, his favorite club, over Internacional, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.