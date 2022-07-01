Boeing confirms presentation of the giant 777X at the Farnborough Fair

The largest aeronautical fair in the world starts this month and the American manufacturer Boeing has already confirmed the planes present.

Image: Boeing





The Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) is the largest commercial aviation fair in the world, sharing the post and interspersing the editions with Le Bourget, which takes place in Paris. It will be the first large-scale fair in Europe to be held since the beginning of the pandemic, generating a lot of expectation about buy and sell announcements, new projects and partnerships.

Boeing, despite its internal crisis, will take two of its most promising jets at the moment: the 737 MAX 10 and the giant 777X, the largest twin-engine ever built in the world. Both aircraft are delayed in their certification processes, following internal problems and a review of approval methods by the FAA, the American civil aviation agency.

The jets will perform in-flight demonstrations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the 737 MAX making an extra flight on Thursday, the 21st.




