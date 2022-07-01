Bottas leads 1st practice with only ten riders due to rain at British GP | formula 1

The start of the British GP, with the first free practice on Friday, did not have the expected action because of the rain. Only ten riders ventured onto the wet track and of these, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) was the fastest, recording 1m42s781 on the intermediate tyres. Wearing the softs, Lewis Hamilton set the second fastest time at the end of the session, which ended one minute early with Lance Stroll’s escape at the Copse corner. Carlos Sainz is third.
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who ran just three laps, didn’t even record a time and was 20th.
Valtteri Bottas was the fastest in the first free practice of the British GP – Photo: Alfa Romeo
Many teams brought important updates to their cars this weekend. With this, the rain would make it difficult to verify the data of the single-seaters after the changes.
The first few minutes saw just four drivers clearing the track as the rain progressively increased: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. However, the precipitation was controlled and it was not necessary to adopt heavy rain tires (blue band).
With few drivers on the track, it was a chance for representatives of the midfield of the grid to stand out, such as Guanyu Zhou, who came in third and finished sixth, and Bottas, who overcame his colleague and remained at the top of the table. .
Result of the first free practice of the British GP – Photo: F1
The second free practice of the British GP will be later, at noon (Brasilia time).
Even with alternating periods of rain and sun, only Lewis Hamilton took the risk with dry tires, which gave him the second best time. The only Mercedes representative in the session, he was the driver who walked the most, covering ten laps.
The rain stopped in the final part of the training and, with the track drier, some brave people came back. But the practice was interrupted in the final minute with a mistake by Lance Stroll, who spun and went straight through the gravel at Copse Curve. The red flag ended FP1 early.
F1 British GP info and schedule — Photo: Infoesporte