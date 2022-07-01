CBLOL 2022: “Bootcamp in Korea saved my career”, reveals fNb

FURIA started the 2nd stage of CBLOL 2022 very well, accumulating five wins and only one defeat in the championship so far, being the last team to lose their unbeaten record in the competition. Additionally, they were also the only team to beat the reigning champion, RED Candis so far. To talk a little about this good phase that the organization is going through, we interviewed exclusively fNb, the top laner.

Adaptation and individual evolution

Often considered the best in the position, fNb’s journey after leaving Vorax, now Liberty, has not been easy. The player opened his heart telling more about how he managed to evolve as an athlete to return again to the high level he always showed and how he turned all the spotlight on himself.

”The last split was an adjustment period for me. I stayed in one team for a long time and didn’t know what it would be like to leave that environment to work with new people. And, to be honest, it changed the way I worked a little bit. Kalec was the main player and whoever made the team run, organized everything, and he already knew me very well. I was in a comfort zone and I had to leave that for a new environment, in which I needed not only to show service, but to make people understand me and also understand how they play and what they think of the game itself”, explains the top.

For fNb, FURIA managed to find a way in the last step, but the process as a whole was very difficult. However, in the view of the top laner, it still lacked time to fix the problems. Individually speaking, the player revealed that he had been in a shaken state of mind and how the bootcamp was essential for him to continue playing at his highest level.

”Individually speaking, I think I was going into a well. I didn’t have confidence because I couldn’t win for two or three splits and I was very frustrated with that. Regardless of whether or not I think I’m better than the others and performance too, but the result never came. Whenever we lost, because they had high expectations on me, things always fell on my back. The popcorn type or that I was bad individually”, reveals fNb. The top still completes saying that in his eyes, this only happened in a playoff and on that occasion in question his team eliminated RED Canids in the first stage of 2021

”So, for the rest of the matches, my team was definitely less prepared to win than the other team. In my opinion, against the same RED, in the second split, I played well. But as a team, we weren’t good and on the same page. These losses on my account left me very frustrated,” he explains.

Frustration, lack of confidence… and the well seemed to have no end. But a light at the end of the tunnel appeared for fNb: the bootcamp stops in Korea. The full FURIA team left for Seoul to improve individually with the ranked queues of the South Korean server.

”The bootcamp saved my career. I think if I didn’t go to Korea, I would probably stay the way I was and not be able to revive myself. There I managed to reawaken the love for the game. It felt like a child playing in the park and it was very satisfying. Both in individual performance and in the goals I set for myself, and I managed to achieve them there. It made me happy and I saw that I wasn’t what people thought I was,’ she says.

Reproduction: Riot Games/Bruno Alvares

Relationship with Maestro and changes in the team

During the beginning of CBLOL’s second split Maestro, FURIA’s coach, said publicly that he can now see a standard style of play and that the team finally has his face. For fNb, the coach’s attempt to give a vote of confidence and believe in what the five players knew didn’t work very well. According to the top, each one did what he thought and ended up that the plays came out disconnected as a team.

” I think his role was more to correct what we were building in the last stage and he didn’t have much hand in our way of playing, in our identity as a team. For this stage, he completely changed that and he is the one who dictates the way players will play. We are following it, it is doing very well and I think it is a job well done’, comments the top.

As for the addition of Goot to the place of Ranger, fNb praised the newcomer and listed some differences between the two hunters, in addition to declaring that he does not think that Goot’s entry impacted his individual evolution for this stage.

”Talking about this change, I believe the main difference between the two is that Ranger is a much more vocal guy, in the transitions of the game he is very communicative and Goot doesn’t have that role. He’s more proactive early in the game, which is his role, and I think the way the two play is also different. Goot really pushes us not to make mistakes in the laning phase because he won’t be there to fix it.

Ranger is not like that, he is a guy who helps the team a lot more and likes to leave the laners in a much more comfortable position in the game and sometimes this ends up affecting and harming his game. He tries to help us a lot and lags behind the other hunter because of that,” he explains.

Reproduction: Riot Games/Bruno Alvares

opponents of the week

FURIA faces paiN Gaming and Flamengo Los Grandes this CBLOL weekend. On the one hand, the Traditionals are packed with three consecutive victories and are really favorites for the title, and fNb sees Wizer as one of the great protagonists of this team.

”This game is very important. Speaking for myself, playing against Wizer, who is in a very good phase, will be very difficult and if I win for sure I will increase my confidence even more.’

On the other hand, FLA Los has been growing little by little and fitting in as a real team. With a not so good first weekend, the team recovered and today it has three victories and the same amount of defeats. About Tay, his direct opponent, fNb thinks that the current situation at the top favors him a lot in this return.

”I didn’t stop much to watch their games at CBLOL, but we trained a few times against them and I think this meta helps Tay a lot. It’s a situation he’s been in before when he was still playing at the top, where a lot of scaling dummies were strong and he knows how to get along very well with them. So I believe that as they are there in the middle of the table, they are in that middle ground. He [Tay] he’s very smart, knows how to coordinate transitions very well, despite the laning phase not being his strongest point, which is what I think has been most impacting in this current situation of the game between the tops”, he concludes.