CCXP Awards announces list of finalists with Ceará

Highlighting languages ​​such as cinema, series, literature and comics, the CCXP Awards, a pop culture award linked to the famous CCXP event, announced the finalists of the 32 subcategories of this year’s edition. Among them, Ceará is represented in three disputes.

The popular vote to help determine the winners remains open until July 6th and the ceremony will take place on July 15th.

In the subcategory Best Strip and Web-strip, of the Comics language, the publication “How I survived COVID-19 and its friends!”, by cartoonist from Ceará Guabiras, is one of the five finalists. In dispute with the artist, there are works such as “Manual do Minotauro”, by Laerte, and “A Urna”, by Amanda Miranda.

In the Films category, the actress from Rio de Janeiro, Jessica Ellen, was nominated for Best Actress for her role in long film from Ceará “Cabeça de Nêgo”, directed by filmmaker Déo Cardoso. With her, the actresses Alice Braga (“Eduardo and Mônica”), Taís Araújo (“Provisional Measure”), Renata Carvalho (“Vento Seco”) and Grace Orsato (“Meu Nome é Bagdá”) appear in the category.

Finally, the youtuber PH Santos is nominated in the Best Channel/Content Creator subcategory, in the Creators category. Carol Moreira, Diva Depression, Jovem Nerd and Mikannn also compete.

THE definition of winners will be based on the vote of the technical jury and the open vote of the public, the result of which will count as that of a jury.

in the list of finalists in other categories, are the films “Encanto” (Best Global Film category) and “Turma da Mônica – Lições” (Best BR Film); actor and singer Seu Jorge (Best Actor BR); the series “Round 6”, “Wandavision” (Best Global Series of the Year) and “Under Pressure” (Best BR Series), among others.

CCXP Awards

When: popular vote open until July 6

Where: in the website

More info: www.ccxpayments.com

