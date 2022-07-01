CCXP Awards Reveals List of Award Finalist Films; Look

The finalists of CCXP Awards in the film categories were revealed, and both Provisional Measure how much Eduardo and Monica fired ahead of the others with three nominations each. The list of nominees was released this Thursday (30), in an official live broadcast, on Omelet at the Youtube (look above).

Nominated for Best Film, Provisional Measure was also remembered in the category of Best Actress, for the work of Tais Araújoand for Best Direction, with Lázaro Ramos. Already Eduardo and Monica figure in the Best Actor categories, with Gabriel LeoneBest Actress, with Alice Braga, and Best Film. The fight, however, will not be easy, as many other great productions complete the list.

Check out all the nominees in the film categories below:

BEST ACTOR

César Mello (Doctor Gamma)

(Doctor Gamma) Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

(Eduardo and Monica) Irandhir Santos (pity)

(pity) Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

(The Silence of the Rain) Your George (marighella)

BEST ACTRESS

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

(Eduardo and Monica) Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)

(My name is Baghdad) Jessica Ellen (Nego’s Head)

(Nego’s Head) Renata Carvalho (dry wind)

(dry wind) Tais Araújo (Provisional Measure)

BETTER DIRECTION

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Jellyfish)

(Jellyfish) Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Dawn)

(Dawn) Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

(Monica’s Gang – Lessons) Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

(Provisional Measure) Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

BEST MOVIE

The Last Forestin Luiz Bolognesi

Jellyfish, Anita Rocha da Silveira

Provisional Measurein Lázaro Ramos

Eduardo and Monicain René Sampaio

Monica’s Gang – Lessonsin Daniel Rezende

BEST FILM GLOBAL

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machinesin Michael Rianda

Attack of the Dogsin Jane Campion

Druk – One More Roundin Thomas Vinterberg

Charmin Byron Howard and Jared Bush

and Judas and the Black Messiahin Shaka King

The winners of the CCXP Awards 2022 will be revealed on July 15, in an exclusive ceremony for guests at Sala São Paulo. The full broadcast of the event, which will feature Red Carpet, tributes and shows, can be seen on the CCXP Awards official website, CCXP’s official video channels (Twitch and Youtube) and Omelete (Youtube), and on streamers’ channels. partners, such as the presence of the largest podcast in Brazil on the Red Carpet, Podpah.

