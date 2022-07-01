CEO Happy Hour Has Family Wine and Singing

“To judge you, you need to go down to the arena. It’s no use throwing popcorn from the stands.” With this sentence, the Senior Director of Chocolate Marketing at Mondelez Brasil, Fabiola Menezes, summarizes the thinking of the writer and researcher Brené Brown and recommends reading her book “A Coragem de Ser Imperfeito”.

Fabiola likes the concept of putting herself in vulnerability, which is exactly what she does when she gathers her family around a guitar. “Not that I sing well, but I like to sing”, says the executive, who takes singing lessons to improve her hobby.

in conversation with the Yahoo Finance, the executive also revealed that Arab and Italian cuisine are part of her daily life and that she consumes Japanese cuisine at least once a week. Incidentally, not only the food of Japan won Fabiola’s heart: the country is among the favorite destinations where she has already traveled. Another special place for the executive is Paris, a city she recently visited while on vacation with her children.

To watch, Fabiola recommends the award-winning feature film “Coda: No Ritmo do Coração”, available on Amazon Prime Video; the series “Maid” and an interview that actress Viola Davis gave to journalist Oprah Winfrey (both available on Netflix) are productions that touched the executive and that she also left on the list of nominees.

Scene from the Netflix series Maid. Photo: Disclosure.

Marketing and Innovation Executive

With more than 20 years of experience in consumer goods, Fabiola Menezes has worked in the areas of branding, marketing and innovation for multinationals such as Kimberly-Clark, Seara Alimentos and BRF. The vast experience in brand development, business and innovation in different sectors also ensured Fabiola’s performance as a branding and innovation consultant.

For almost three years, the executive has been part of the Mondelez Brasil team, where she is currently Senior Director of Marketing for Chocolates, responsible for brands such as Lacta and BIS. Previously, she served as Director of Marketing for Cookies, taking care of brands such as Oreo, Club Social, Trakinas and Belvita. In the company, she was also in charge of the Innovation and Easter area.