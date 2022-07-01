Chris Pratt returns to TV as highest-earning actor since Charlie Sheen

Advertising Could not load ad

Revealed in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt returns to TV as a permanent member of a cast after seven years. In this period absent from the small screen, he consecrated himself in the cinema in Marvel films and in the Jurassic World franchise. The fame he gained was very profitable, as his return to the series, as the protagonist of A Lista Terminal (Prime Video), earned him the highest salary per episode received by an actor on TV since Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men).

Chris Pratt received $1.4 million (R$ 7.46 million) for each of the eight episodes of The Terminal List, a military action drama on Amazon streaming. For the last season on the comedy Two and a Half Men, between 2010 and 2011, Charlie Sheen won $1.8 million (R$ 9.6 million) per episode (16 in total).

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Prime Video opened the vault for the prestige that Chris Pratt has in Hollywood, capable of attracting many viewers. And, of course, his price rose a lot in these seven years away from TV. The expectation about A Lista Terminal justifies the amount invested in a single person, because she is the one who draws the spotlight in the fight for attention in the intense streaming war.

For nearly a decade, Charlie Sheen Enjoyed The Highest-Paid Artist In American TV History (actor or actress). For just a few thousand dollars, the contract signed by him for the 2010-2011 season of Two and a Half Men surpassed the previous record of Ray Romano, protagonist of the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond: US$ 1.725 million between the years 2003 and 2005.

Charlie Sheen was surpassed in this ranking by the duo Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The two actresses received, respectively, US$ 2 million (R$ 10.66 million) for each of the 20 episodes of the first two seasons of The Morning Show, the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama that premiered in 2019.

Discover the Terminal List

In The Terminal List, Chris Pratt plays Lieutenant James Reece, commander of a Navy Seals operation team. The basis of the plot is an ambush that the team led by Reece suffers during a mission in Syria. The events of that day lead him to believe in an armed conspiracy against him. Or it could be that the trauma of war makes the soldier hallucinate, driving him to delirium.

The series is based on the book of the same name written by Jack Carr, himself a former Marine, serving the US in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All eight episodes of the first season of The Terminal List entered Prime Video this Friday (1st); see the trailer:

⬩